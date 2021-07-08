Boy, 16, found shot to death near abandoned house

by Alabama News Network Staff

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been found shot to death near an abandoned house in Fairfield. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies found the boy’s body early Wednesday morning. Sgt. Joni Money says there had been reports of gunfire in the area the previous night, and multiple vehicles had been shot. Money said investigators are hoping that people in the community come forward with information that could solve the crime.

