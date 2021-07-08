Expert: Low COVID Vaccination Rate Puts Alabama at Risk

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s low vaccination rate makes the state vulnerable to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, an infectious disease expert warned Wednesday.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said “hospitalization rates are increasing exactly as we saw before” in regions of the country with low vaccination rates.

“We are starting to see that trend and are very, very concerned,” Marrazzo said of Alabama.

Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country with about one-third of people fully vaccinated.

Marrazzo warned that unvaccinated people can be a “factory” for virus variants because it increases the opportunity for the virus to mutate into new forms that “allow it to do all those things that we are scared of.”

“The virus loves unvaccinated people. Why? Because it’s a complete party. They get in there. They can multiply.”