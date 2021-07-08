Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injury in Shooting Near Eastern Boulevard Intersection with Carmichael Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was on the scene of a shooting near the Eastern Boulevard intersection with Carmichael Road in Montgomery this morning.

Police say at around 11:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard. They say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police were near the Waffle House on Carmichael Road.

The man has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Police have released no other details.