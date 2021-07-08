Rain Chances Decline This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning featured another mainly cloudy sky and even some fog. However, some locations managed to see some sunshine Thursday morning, which could be a trend going forward. Some showers and storms formed prior to midday, mainly in southwest Alabama. Expect a west to east storm motion today, with showers and storms becoming scattered to possibly numerous. Despite that, daytime highs warm into the upper 80s in most locations. Most of the rain fizzles away this evening, though the sky remains mostly cloudy overnight.

Elsa remains a tropical storm at midday Thursday, with the center of circulation in North Carolina. Tropical storm warnings are in effect all the way to the Massachusetts coastline, as the storm maintains tropical storm strength through Friday morning. The storm becomes post or extra-tropical as it heads for the Canadian Maritimes Friday night.

Rain chances decrease Friday through the weekend, but they won’t be zero. The rain primarily occurs during the afternoon each day, and gradually winds down each evening. Temperatures trend a little higher with more sunshine each day. Expect highs near 90° each day, though the heat index will likely be higher.

Rain chances remain lower next week it seems, though Monday still features a scattered peak coverage of rain. Daytime showers and storms appear more scarce Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Temperatures could trend even higher, with a mix of low and mid 90s on the temperature map each afternoon.