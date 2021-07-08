Second Chance Job Fair Pairs Ex-Criminal Offenders with Employers

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

The inaugural Second Chance Job Fair was hosted by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at True Divine Baptist Church Thursday morning.

The job fair was designed to match people who have been through the criminal justice system with employers willing to give them an opportunity to earn a living.

Nearly 30 companies were on hand to help ex-offenders better their lives, with some offering jobs on site.

The City of Montgomery was one of the many employers.

Dozens of people were at the job fair to meet potential employers and start the journey to a new life. R

epresentatives from the Montgomery County Clerk’s Office were also at the job fair helping to guide people through the process of expungement.