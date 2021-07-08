SERIES PREMIERE: Secret Celebrity Renovation Friday, July 9!

by Janae Smith

“Wayne Brady” – Wayne Brady, Emmy® Award-winning host of LET’S MAKE A DEAL, returns to his roots in Orlando, Fla. to give his Aunt Lilly, who helped raise him and set him on the path to success, the home makeover of her dreams. Also, a member of *NSYNC makes a surprise guest appearance, on the series premiere of SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION!

