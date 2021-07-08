The Heat Is Cranking Up!

by Shane Butler



It’s looking more and more like the hot and humid days of summer are here to stay for awhile. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs each day. The daytime heating will take advantage of any available moisture and help create scattered showers and storms. It’s a familiar weather pattern we see often around this time of the year. Friday looks to be fairly similar to Thursday. Basically a sun cloud mix with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs top out around 90 degrees. We’re trending a little drier for Saturday. Yes, there will still be storms around but we’re thinking not as many. Sunday into early next week is looking a bit more active with rain/storms. Temps will still manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. We slip into a typical July weather setup for the remainder of the week. Hot and humid with those scattered afternoon showers and storms.