Thomasville Mother Seeks Justice in Teen Son’s Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The mother of a 17 year old who was shot at a Marengo County nightclub and died last week — is out to get justice for her son.

Forty-seven year old Ytonnie Blackmon of Thomasville — is hurting. Her 17 year old son — Travion Jackson was murdered — just eleven days ago.

“If you look at me, you’re like, ‘Oh, she taking it well.’ But no, I’m not,” said Blackmon.

“I’m trying to keep strong and keep focus until I get justice for my son.”

Jackson was shot outside the Magnolia Bar and Grill — after hanging out at club until around two in the morning. He later died at the hospital.

It’s something that raises two nagging questions. One:

“He’s seventeen your old. Why did you let a minor in your club?” said

And two: Why wasn’t he at home?

“I can’t answer that question,” said Blackmon.

“Only he can answer that question.”

Blackmon says she’s a single mother — who sometimes has to work long hou rs — just to make ends meet.

And that day — she worked a double shift.

“I went to work at 7 o’clock and didn’t get off until 9 o’clock that night,” she said.

“I hadn’t talked to my son that day, so I called him. He told me he was hanging out with friends. I went to bed. I went to sleep.”

Until she got the call that her son had been shot in Magnolia.

Sara Bell lives across the street from the bar — and heard the gun shots that night.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop! We thought it was firecrackers,” said Bell.

“So we rolled over and went back to sleep. And then the next morning when we looked out, it was blue lights everywhere.”

Marengo County authorities continue to investigate. But no arrests have been made as of yet.

“Anybody seen anything, heard anything, I want them to come forward to Marengo County Sheriff’s Office and let them know what they heard or what they seen,” said Blackmon.

Anyone with information about the case — call the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 295-4208.