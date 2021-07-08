UPDATE: District Attorney Outlines Charges Tuskegee City Councilman Johnny Ford Could Face

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has asked Macon County District Attorney Jeremy Duerr what charges Tuskegee City Councilman Johnny Ford could face for damaging a Confederate monument.

Duerr says if Ford is charged, it would likely be for criminal mischief. He says depending on the dollar amount of the damage, it could be either a misdemeanor or a felony.

Ford and another man used a saw and a lift to try to cut down the monument yesterday, which has been in the downtown square in Tuskegee since 1906.

Ford says he acted because constituents in his council district who attended a public meeting last week voted in favor of removing the monument. He says he plans to take whatever steps necessary to remove the statue.

Duerr says before any charges could be filed, he would have to hear from the Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the statue, to see if the group wants to press charges. If it does, and the damage is more than $2,500, Ford could face a Class C felony.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has roped off the area around the statue and posted deputies to guard it to prevent more damage. He says cutting it down is illegal.

As Alabama News Network reported in June of 2020, Macon County leaders were taking steps to have the statue removed. The bottom of the statue had been spray-painted with graffiti, so it has been covered up.

There were questions about who owns the property where the statue stands.Macon County Commission Chairman Lewis Maxwell told us then that the county had been in contact with the United Daughters of the Confederacy. He said the group expressed a willingness to cooperate to get the statue moved.

But more than a year later, nothing has changed.

Ford says he’s willing to keep up the fight.

“Whatever the consequences are, pay a fine, go to jail, die, whatever, bring it on. Because this is serious business,” he told Alabama News Network. “We cannot afford to — not in Tuskegee, the home of Tuskegee University, the birthplace of Ms. Rosa Parks, home of the Tuskegee Airmen, Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver, the mecca, the citadel of African-American history — to have a Confederate statue reigning over this square.”