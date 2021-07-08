UPDATE: People in 26 Counties Now at “Very High Risk” for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued another update of its county-by-county COVID-19 risk indicator map.

Currently, people in 26 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered at “very high risk” for COVID-19 exposure.

At the end of June, there were only six counties in that category, including Pike County in our area. Pike County has now been lowered to “high risk.”

On July 2, Butler, Crenshaw, Dallas, Macon, Monroe and Montgomery counties were put in the highest-risk category as the list grew to 21 counties.

With this latest map, Autauga, Elmore, Chilton and Lee counties are now among those considered at “very high risk.” But Dallas and Monroe counties have dropped to the “moderate” category and Butler County is now “low risk.”

ADPH says calculations for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread is based on number of new cases each day.

As has been reported, Alabama has lagged behind most other states in the number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccines.