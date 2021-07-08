Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 65 in Chilton County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died of the injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Chilton County.

Investigators say 36-year-old Ashley Martin of Thorsby died after the wreck on Wednesday afternoon.

State troopers say the car Martin was driving was struck by a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Floyd Steven Penley of Clanton.

Martin was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham, where she was pronounced dead. The crash happened about 12 miles north of Jemison.