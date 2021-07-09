Auburn legend Jane B. Moore passes away

by Adam Solomon

AUBURN, Ala.—Dr. Jane B. Moore, perhaps the most influential woman in Auburn Athletics history, has passed away.

Auburn’s softball complex was named Jane B. Moore Field in her honor in 2002 and dedicated on April 26, 2003, in recognition of Moore’s service to athletics at Auburn.

“For more than 50 years, Dr. Jane Moore made an indelible impact on Auburn University and Auburn Athletics,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “She believed in the human touch, a quality she consistently demonstrated to student-athletes, who have benefited profoundly from her example.”

Moore continued to regularly attend events and support Auburn student-athletes until her passing.

“No one loved Auburn, Auburn University, the Auburn way of life, more so than Jane Moore,” said former director of athletics David Housel. “You can easily say, and should say, that Jane Moore is the moral standard by which Auburn’s women’s athletics program is judged.”

“Jane B. Moore was a staple for our program and community,” Auburn softball coach Mickey Dean said. “She was a truly genuine and gracious person. It is only fitting that our venue is named after her, given her commitment and love for our team and program. She has felt like a member of my family since I took the head coaching position. She is loved and will be deeply missed by our student-athletes and staff.”

Born in 1935 in Dozier, Alabama, Moore came to Auburn in 1969 after earning her Doctorate of Education in physical education from the University of Alabama.

In 1975, Moore became the first woman to serve on the Auburn University Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics. She served on multiple athletics committees for men’s and women’s sports for more than 40 years.

“That put me in a position to have an opportunity to help the program all the way through,” Moore recalled in a 2016 video when she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Auburn Alumni Association. “That was a defining moment.”

“In my 40 years of being around intercollegiate athletics, I don’t know of anyone who was respected more than Jane Moore,” Housel said.

Moore made significant professional contributions to Auburn University over a 28-year career on the faculty of the College of Education and the Department of Health and Human Performance (now the School of Kinesiology).

A pioneering researcher in biomechanics, Moore established the Kindergarten Motor Development Program in conjunction with the Auburn College of Education and Auburn City School System, making scholarly contributions to advance the understanding about how children move and learn to move. This venture was a one-of-a-kind testing and remediation program for young children who were participating in their early motor skills and provided practical experience for Auburn University students enrolled in Moore’s classes.

“Jane B. Moore was a special person in the lives of the Auburn softball athletes,” said Tina Deese, the Auburn program’s first softball coach. “She was a mentor to me as a young coach and as a person. I so appreciate her guidance through the early years of the softball program. She will surely be missed by friends and athletes.”

Moore consistently volunteered and provided leadership at the Food Bank of East Alabama, East Alabama Medical Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County and the Alabama School of Fine Arts, among many other civic pursuits.

Her service to Auburn has been recognized with the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award and the Pamela Wells Sheffield Award, which recognizes Auburn women exemplifying grace, character and a selfless service and commitment to Auburn University and the Auburn family.

“Dr. Jane Moore was a beloved professional colleague, good friend, an outstanding teacher, a lifelong leader in the College of Education and School of Kinesiology and a mainstay in Auburn Athletics.,” said Susan Nunnelly, Auburn women’s athletics pioneer and retired faculty member. “She may have earned a degree from that ‘other university’ but she was a true Auburn woman and proud to be an Auburn Tiger. There was no doubt Jane believed in Auburn and loved it.”

Moore was instrumental in the establishment of WINGS (Women Inspiring and Nurturing Greatness in Student-Athletes), which promotes and supports women’s athletics at Auburn by creating programs for female student-athletes.

“Dr. Moore was an incredible woman who impacted so many lives,” said Meredith Jenkins, former Auburn senior woman administrator. “She gave so much of herself in support of Auburn Athletics. The program would not be what it is today without her. She loved the coaches and student-athletes and was extremely proud of their accomplishments. She was a wonderful mentor and friend. She will be deeply missed.”

Always putting others and Auburn first and never seeking personal accolades, Moore accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 with characteristic humility.

“I think about doing the best I can in whatever role and responsibility I have,” she said. “I look back at the accomplishments not related to what I might have given to the program, but look back with pride about where we are and the giant steps that have been made through the years.”