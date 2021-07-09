Court Rejects Appeal of Man Convicted of Six Murders in Crenshaw County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of a man convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the shooting deaths of six people on a farm in Crenshaw County in 2002.

Today, the court upheld a Crenshaw County judge’s decision, who refused a challenge by 41-year-old Westley Devone Harris.

He was convicted of using guns to slaughter his girlfriend’s family members one-by-one before abducting her in 2002.

The appeals court rejected claims including allegations of juror misconduct made by Harris. He was convicted of the killings in 2005. He is being held at Holman Prison near Atmore.

