Death Investigation Underway in Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working a death investigation in Pike Road.

The incident happened just before 1:00PM on Lakeshore Drive in the Bridlebrook Farms neighborhood.

MCSO Col. Jon Briggs said the body of a 49-year-old man was found outside. Col. Briggs said it is believed to be domestic-related and they are working to locate a person of interest.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest on this developing story.