Keep The Rain Gear Handy

by Shane Butler



A hot and humid weather pattern is in play for weekend. Temps will easily manage lower 90s for highs both days. Some relief will come from those afternoon showers and storms. Not everyone will see them but where they do occur you can expect a good downpour. A frontal boundary makes a run at the deep south late Sunday into Monday. At this point, it doesn’t look like it will make it through the state. It will come close enough to increase the shower/storm coverage Monday into Tuesday. Temps may come down just a bit due to the rain activity. The rest of the work week is looking very familiar. We expect a partly sunny sky along with temps in the lower 90s for highs. Enough moisture will be in place to support scattered afternoon showers and storms. Hope everyone has a great and fun filled weekend!