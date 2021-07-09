Montgomery Fire Investigates House Fire in Midtown

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire is investigating a house fire that happened early Friday afternoon.

MFRS spokesperson Lt. Jason Selman said the fire happened in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue just before 1:00PM.

Upon arrival, firefighters a single story house with heavy smoke.

Firefighters were able to made quick entry into the house and extinguish the fire.

The house suffered moderate damage, but there were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.