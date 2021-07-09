Routine July Weather through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

AIR YOU CAN WEAR: A very muggy air mass remains in place across the state and that continues to allow for a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures heading close to 90 ° this afternoon for most locations. Showers are possible any time, but as we head into the afternoon hours, showers and storms will become more widespread in coverage.

ELSA MOVING THROUGH MID-ATLANTIC: The center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 39.4 North, longitude 74.3 West. Elsa is moving toward the northeast near 31 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Elsa will pass through the eastern mid-Atlantic states early this morning, and move near or over the northeastern United States by late morning and this afternoon and tonight. The system should move over Atlantic Canada by late tonight and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. No significant change in strength is expected through today, and Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center. During the past couple of hours, a wind gust to 78

mph was measured by a WeatherFlow site in Ludlam Bay, New Jersey, while a wind gust to 71 mph was observed in Beach Haven, New Jersey. These two wind reports appear to have been associated with nearby tornadoes. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches), based on nearby surface observations.

Rest of the Atlantic Basin is quiet with not tropical cyclone development through early next week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Pretty standard summer weather for the week as both days, we will mention the chance for widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances should be in the 20-40% range, and you can expect a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday should feature better rain chances as an upper trough passes nearby. For the rest of the week, we are forecasting fairly typical mid-summer weather in Alabama; partly sunny days, and as usual the chance of a few pop-up scattered storms each afternoon and evenings. Highs much of next week, should be in the lower 90s.

Have an adventurous weekend!!!

Ryan