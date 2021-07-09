There Will Be Rain This Weekend, But It Won’t Be A Washout

by Ben Lang

Friday morning featured -yet another- mostly cloudy sky, though there wasn’t much rain through mid-morning. Showers and storms started lighting up the radar at midday. Expect the coverage of showers and storms to peak this afternoon, with another decent chance that anyone in our area sees rain at some point during the day. It could be light rain, or it could be heavy rain. It could last for a short period of time, or it could last for longer. You might even see more than one round of rain.

Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs near 90°. Heat index temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s thanks to the humidity. The coverage and intensity of rain gradually winds down this evening, though the sky remains mostly cloudy tonight. Lows fall into the low 70s.

The weekend weather features heat, humidity, and a scattered coverage of showers and storms each afternoon/evening. Expect highs near 90° each day with higher peak heat index values.

Next week kicks off with a scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms Monday. The rain coverage looks more isolated Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Meanwhile, high temperatures continue to peak in the low 90s, though could approach the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. The rain chance could increase again late next week.