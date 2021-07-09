UPDATE: Tyson Chicken Recall Now Up to Nearly Nine Million Pounds

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is an On Your Side Consumer Alert from Alabama News Network — The recall of Tyson chicken products due to possible listeria contamination is now up to nearly nine million pounds, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the update includes additional date codes. The recalled product names and product codes remain the same. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

Walmart, Target, Publix, Winn-Dixie and Kroger are among the stores that say they sold these products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says one person has died.

The Centers for Disease Control has these details:

Shipped nationwide to stores and hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations

Products include frozen, fully cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections and fully cooked pizza with chicken

Products were sold under many brands including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza and Little Caesars

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection

LIST OF PRODUCTS

SEE PRODUCT LABELS

On June 9, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service was notified of two people ill with listeriosis. The investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5.

During routine sample collection, FSIS says it collected two precooked chicken samples from two establishments that are closely related genetically to Listeria monocytogenes from ill people. One of the samples was collected at Tyson Foods Inc. FSIS is continuing to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.

Listeria symptoms:

Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food. However, symptoms can start as late as 10 weeks after. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Listeria can also cause common food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever. People who experience these symptoms usually recover without treatment.

The CDC says you should not eat these recalled products. Throw them away, or return them to the store where you bought them.

While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.