Greenville Police Department Looking to Hire New Officers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Greenville Police Department is taking applications in the hopes of hiring new officers.

Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says he’s looking for two new officers. Recently, one officer retired while another transferred.

Lovvorn says he’s always looking to recruit, which he says has become more difficult recently. He wants to find officers of good quality who will represent the community well.

He says the crime rate in Greenville has dropped by 38% in the past four years.

Applicants would have to pass a fitness test, background check and interview. The department offers Tier 1 RSA retirement, paid holidays, 12-hour shifts with time off every other weekend.

If you’re interested, you can get an application at 109 Caldwell Street.