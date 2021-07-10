Highland Home Man Faces Charges in Crash that Injured Two Children

by Alabama News Network Staff

The State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Highland Home man on two counts of felony leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of assault in the first degree.

Investigators say 37-year-old Richard Wayne Goodwin is being held in the Crenshaw County Jail without bond.

Alabama State Troopers say Goodwin’s charges come after a two-vehicle crash in Crenshaw County on Saturday, June 26, that injured two juveniles.

Investigators say Goodwin was driving a Yamaha Rhino Utility Vehicle (UTV) on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 331 and tried to cross the road when the UTV was hit by a tractor-trailer truck.

The UTV flipped onto its side, ejecting Goodwin and both the 11 and 12-year-old passengers. Both children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

State troopers say Goodwin fled the scene before first responders arrived. Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.