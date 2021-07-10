Rainy And Stormy Weekend, Along With A Wet Start To The Week

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Heavier rain and storms have been impacting central and south Alabama today, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 90s. Expect lows tonight in the low to mid 70s. These storms are slowly tracking eastward, and will taper off into Georgia in the evening and overnight hours. These storms have the potential to pack a punch, with heavy rain and frequent lightning being the main threats.

SUNDAY: For your Sunday, expect an almost copy and paste day from Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s in most spots, with heat index values nearing 100. Rain and storms will be present in the afternoon hours, and some could be on the stronger side; especially if we get abundant sunshine throughout the morning and midday hours to allow the atmosphere to become more unstable. Lows tomorrow will be in the low to mid 70s, as well.

START OF THE WORK WEEK: Rain and storms are expected Monday, but presenting a lower chance than Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Throughout the week, rain chances will be diminishing slightly, with temperatures also on the rise.

TROPICS: As of right now, there are no areas in the Atlantic Ocean that the National Hurricane Center are watching for potential areas of development. A large wave of Saharan dust is currently situated over a large part of the Atlantic, which is diminishing any chance for cyclone development.