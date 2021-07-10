World Championship Domino Tournament Brings Competitors to Andalusia

by Alabama News Network Staff

People from across the country are in Andalusia to compete in the World Championship Domino Tournament.

They are competing at the Kiwanis Fair Complex, July 9-10. The event had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This is the 45th year for the tournament, which offers prize money up to $20,000. There are divisions for adults, teens and children.

This tournament is also a fundraiser for the Andalusia Rotary Club. The Andalusia Rotary Club held the first World Championship Domino Tournament in 1976. In the years the Rotary Club has held the tournament, it has awarded more than $1 million in prize money to players.

As a result of the tournament and the companion Sweepstakes Supper, the club has provided $30,000 to nearly $50,000 for various charitable causes.