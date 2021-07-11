Active Radar For Your Sunday, Monday Shaping Up To Be Similar

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Rain and storms are moving through south and central Alabama now, with some of these storms packing a punch. The main threats will be heavy rain and frequent lightning, with the potential for some stronger wind gusts. Temperatures will be hovering around 90 for most of the area, with lows in the low to mid 70s as the rain exits and we transition into the overnight hours.

MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start is expected to start the work week, with rain and storms expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly lower than Sunday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: After a rainy Monday, rain chances start to trickle downwards as we progress through the week, with temperatures on the rise as well. Low 90s are expected throughout the week, but heat index values could near 100. Rain chances throughout the week are expected to stay around and below 40%.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has no areas of interest for tropical activity currently identified. A large mass of Saharan dust is still situated over the Atlantic Ocean, which will inhibit any potential tropical development in the next few days.