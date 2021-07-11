First United Methodist Church of Montgomery Doing Renovations

by Mattie Davis

First United Methodist, Montgomery’s oldest church congregation, is getting renovations after almost 200 years.

One renovation members say they are most excited about is a new organ. After 50 years of use, they are putting their previous organ to rest, to welcome in Alabama’s first Schoenstein organ, produced by one of the countries oldest pipe organ builders.

“Its designed to wrap you warm sounds that enhance singing and colors that make worship intriguing and inviting,” Dr. Joshua Coble FUMC Organist and Assistant Director of Music said.

This is project that has been in the works for 3 years now, and is costing $2.2 million.

“It will help connect our congregation to God through music, singing and community,” Dr. James Seay FUMC Director of Music Ministries said.

The new organ isn’t the only renovation happening at the church. Other projects include renovations to their Early Childhood Development Center, a new Fellowship Hall, and an education wing for their First School.

After 192 years of service to the community, the congregation is still looking to the future.

“I see grand things especially musically for the church and for the community,” Coble said. “I cant wait to see what recitalists and what music happens because of this grand instrument.”