PHOTO GALLERY: Billionaire Richard Branson Reaches Space in His Own Winged Rocket Ship

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson has reached space aboard his own winged rocket ship in his boldest adventure yet.

The feat vaults the nearly 71-year-old Branson past fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now.

COVERAGE FROM CBS NEWS
COVERAGE FROM ABC NEWS

Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space tourism company reached an altitude of about 53 miles over the New Mexico desert — enough to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the Earth — and then safely glided back home to a runway landing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: National News, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts