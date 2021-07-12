A Generous Supply of Showers and Storms Daily

by Ryan Stinnett

More of the same for Monday that you have seen over the weekend…expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the area, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. For the rest of the week, little change in the day to day forecast…The days will be hot and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s, night will be muggy with lows in the 70s. Each day, we will be watching the radar as randomly scattered storms develop mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are around 50% each day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist and humid air will continue to hang over Alabama while the ridging continues to keep control of our weather pattern. That means no change in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Each day will start with a decent amount of sunshine, with a 50/50 chance of scattered afternoon to early evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

IN THE TROPICS: All remains quiet this week and no tropical cyclone is expected this week. We also note, Saharan dust continues to move across the tropics throughout the next seven days that will further limit any formation of tropical cyclones.

Be safe today!!!

Ryan