After Multiple Deaths This Summer, Law Enforcement Urges Wearing Seat Belts

by Mattie Davis

This summer there have been several wrecks, including two last weekend, where drivers and passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts died or were seriously injured.

It is against the law to not be buckled up, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging people to take this seriously. This Fourth of July weekend there were ten car crash related deaths, five of which individuals were not wearing seat belts.

Cpl. Jeremy Burkett said even a mile ride down the road could result in a life threatening accident if you’re not buckled up.

According to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs nearly 60% of car crash deaths in 2019 were those of individuals not wearing seat belts.

It isn’t just adults that law enforcement is concerned about. Children depend on their drivers to properly restrain them into their car seats. 74% of deaths five and under were either not restrained or not properly restrained. Just last week, one child died in Alabama after being ejected from a car when her seat belt was not properly restrained.

Cpl. Burkett said it’s important to understand the potential fatal consequences of not wearing a seat belt and learn what you can do to make sure you and your family are properly buckled up every time.

It is illegal for anyone sitting in a front seat or rear seat to not wear a seat belt. Violation can result in a large ticketed fine.