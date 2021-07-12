An Active Weather Pattern Continues

by Shane Butler



A very familiar weather pattern for the start of the work week. It’s the daily hot and humid conditions along with rain and storms. Abundant gulf moisture continues to stream into the state. An area of low pressure to our west is helping to generate the numerous showers and storms. When its not raining, hot and muggy conditions prevail. Temps will manage to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s for afternoon highs. We see this setup sticking around through the reminder of the work week. Longer range forecast guidance is suggesting a possible decrease in storm coverage over the upcoming weekend. We could actually use a few days of drier conditions. In the mean time, keep the rain gear handy during this rather wet weather pattern.