Higher-Than-Normal Rain Chances Early This Week

by Ben Lang

It seems like we haven’t had many sunny and dry summer days. Or at least days with low rain chances. Monday certainly wasn’t one of those, with a mostly cloudy morning and quite a bit of rain prior to midday. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms throughout the afternoon and early evening. Outside of the rain, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Rain should hold high temperatures for most locations in the mid to upper 80s. The coverage of rain winds down with time this evening, though the sky likely remains mostly cloudy overnight. Otherwise, expect a warm and humid Monday night with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday features scattered to numerous showers and storms again. However, the rain chance looks much lower Wednesday. That could result in high temperatures in the low to perhaps mid 90s for some locations. Rain chances don’t stay low for long, and it looks like they’ll trend up Thursday and Friday. However, each day could feature widespread low 90s for high temperatures.

Afternoon showers and storms remain scattered in coverage over the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures could reach the low 90s in most locations. It also looks like we begin next week with a healthy coverage of showers and storms. Meanwhile, high temperatures reach the low 90s.