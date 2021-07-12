Internet Company Moving from Georgia to Alabama, Bringing Jobs to Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

An internet service provider is moving its headquarters from Georgia to Alabama. Point Broadband recently announced the relocation of its headquarters from West Point, Georgia to the city of Opelika.

According to reports, the company is leasing space in Opelika until its new facility is completed. Company officials say it will bring at least 25 new jobs to the Opelika. The company provides fiber internet services to residents and businesses.

The newspaper reports that the decision to move their headquarters to the city comes after the Opelika City Council approved financial incentives such as tax abatement.