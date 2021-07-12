Jury Selection Set to Begin for Trial of Alabama Sheriff

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A longtime Alabama sheriff accused of theft and ethics charges is set to stand trial nearly two years after he was indicted.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. He has continued to serve despite facing a dozen felony counts alleging he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans, and solicited money from employees.

The 70-year-old Blakely has pleaded not guilty and announced plans to seek an 11th term in office if acquitted. While state law doesn’t require the removal of a sheriff under indictment, a conviction would result in his automatic ouster.