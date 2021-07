Manhunt Underway For Attempted Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

A manhunt is underway for an attempted murder suspect.

Montgomery Police are actively searching for 28-year-old Kevin Jenkins, Junior.

Jenkins is wanted in connection with an assault on his girlfriend last Monday in the 3500 block of Coachman Road.

Anyone who knows Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-stop.

You can remain anonymous.