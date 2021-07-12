Montgomery Zoo Starts Up Annual Zoofari Summer Camp

by Carrington Cole

Each summer, the Montgomery Zoo hosts their Zoofari Camp for the local children. The camp is available for kids ages 5 to 12 years old.

The Zoofari campers will get a behind the scenes look at the zoo with the zookeepers and camp counselors. The camp is a way to show children a different side to the zoo that they would never be able to see by just coming in as a regular visitor.

They will learn about all of the different types of animals in the zoo while on their Zoofari Scavenger hunt. The campers will be given in depth information about animal conservation and recycling throughout their time at the camp.

If you couldn’t sign your child up for the summer camp, there is also a winter Zoofari camp that starts in December.