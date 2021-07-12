MPD: 17-year-old Dies After Shooting on Delmar Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say a teenage girl was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

The victim is identified as 17-year-old Leiah Holmes of Montgomery.

Police say Holmes was transported to a hospital where she later died.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Delmar Drive.

Montgomery Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and that no arrests have been made in the case.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.