New Beach Fire Station Planned after Deputy’s Drowning Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) – A new fire station is being planned along an Alabama beach known for drownings following the death of a deputy who went under while trying to save distressed swimmers.

Officials hope the beachfront station will make it easier for rescuers to get to people who get in trouble in Gulf waters along Fort Morgan.

The need for additional safeguards was highlighted in June following the death of Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith. He died while trying to save others in the area. Another man died just days after Smith. Officials hope to begin construction of a station in October.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)