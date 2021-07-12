Project to Develop Area Beneath New Interstate in Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Work has begun on a $34 million project to develop a nearly mile-long area beneath an elevated interstate highway through Birmingham.

City Walk BHAM will be located under Interstate 59/20, which was recently rebuilt. It lies between the main downtown area and the city’s civic center, indoor arena, and new football stadium, which is opening this fall. The project will cover the length of 10 city blocks.

Plans include areas for markets, sports fields, green spaces, a dog park, a skate park, performances, and food trucks. Officials hope the project will be done by July 2022, when Birmingham will host the World Games.

