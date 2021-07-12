WANTED: Montgomery Police Searching for Man in Attempted Murder Stabbing Incident

The Montgomery Police Department is actively searching for wanted fugitive Kevin Jenkins Jr. Jenkins is described as a 28-year-old black male. Jenkins is wanted by the Montgomery Police Department in reference to an Attempted Murder that occurred on Monday, July 5.

Kevin Jenkins Jr 002

Jenkins allegedly assaulted his girlfriend with a knife in the 3500 Block of Coachmen Road.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Jenkins Jr., please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

