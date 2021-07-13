Another Day with Numerous Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

MORE RAIN & STORMS TODAY: An upper trough continues to move through the region today, and again we should see numerous showers and storms across the Alabama landscape and some of the stronger storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds, lots of lightning, and small hail. Where it is not raining, we should see a mix of sun and clouds with highs mostly in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The trough pulls out of the area tomorrow and and our Wednesday will feature lower rain chances with only isolated storms in the forecast for now. Tomorrow will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity levels stay high Thursday and Friday, and showers and storms will continue to develop on these days, and they should be a bit more scattered in nature as an upper ridge replaces the departing trough. Highs for the second half of the week will be in the lower 90s; chance of any one spot getting wet Thursday/Friday will be in the 40-50 percent range.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin thanks to dry air and sinking air, and tropical storm formation is not expected at least for the next five days. In fact the tropics around the world are oddly quiet with not tropical cyclones anywhere.

ROUTINE WEEKEND WEATHER: Hot and humid weather will continue as both Saturday and Sunday we expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered to perhaps numerous showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The upper air pattern won’t change much, and accordingly our weather won’t change much. Partly sunny, warm, humid days with the typical summer rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. Highs will remain around the 90 degree mark for most of the week for most communities.

