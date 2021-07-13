ASU Volleyball: Penny Lucas-White Elected to Board of Directors as Coach Representative

by Janae Smith

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Alabama State University head volleyball coach Penny Lucas-White has been elected as the coach representative on the USA Volleyball Board of Directors.

Lucas-White replaces Cecile Reynaud, who left due to term limits. Lucas-White’s four-year term began on June 30 and will expire in 2025.

Lucas-White has served as head coach at Alabama State since 2011. She holds a career coaching record at Alabama State of 205-176 in nine seasons and 374-540 overall as an NCAA Division I college coach (28 seasons).

During her tenure, the Lady Hornets have won six Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships, including three seasons ago when the team finished off a perfect 18-0 run through the conference and a trip to the NCAA Regionals.

Prior to Alabama State, Lucas-White was head coach at the Air Force Academy from 1996-2010. She was head coach at the University of Memphis from 1991-96.

Lucas-White completed her collegiate career at LSU where she earned first-team All-SEC honors, as well as the MVP award, in her first season playing. After a three-year career, she left college to begin her professional playing career domestically in the United States Volleyball League and internationally in Italy and Germany.

Lucas-White trained with the U.S. Women’s National Team in 1985-86 and competed in the 1985 NORCECA Championship.

Lucas-White has a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from the University of Memphis. She has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

She served on the AVCA Board of Directors in 2005-07.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University volleyball, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateVB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.