Autaugaville Sunflower Fields Will Re-Open July 20th

by Carrington Cole

The beautiful sunflower fields in rural Autaugaville are being re-opened to the public. The 16-acre fields are owned by Kim and Todd Sheridan who announced the re-opening on their website.

The couple have just planted new sunflowers in their first field near County Road 33 while their second field has already bloomed. The sunflower fields will be open from sunrise to sunset for the public to enjoy.

The sunflowers in the first field will bloom for 10 straight days starting July 20th when the fields re-open.