Crimestoppers: $1,000 Reward Offered in Brundidge Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Brundidge Police Department needs help identifying a Murder suspect. Crimestoppers has offered a $1,000 reward in hopes that someone comes forward with information on the Murder of Pedro Espindola Ibanez, 25, of Clio.

On January 10, shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a home in the 5100 block of 231 South Highway. At the scene, officers located Ibanez inside the residence with a fatal gunshot wound. They pronounced his dead at the scene. Also, police located a female victim suffering from a gunshot would. Medics transported her to a local hospital. She was later released after being treated for her injuries.

Police and Crimestoppers are hoping that offering an $1,000 reward helps lead to an arrest. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.