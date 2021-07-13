Heating Up Again!

by Shane Butler



The hot and humid days of summer are in full force this week. Daytime temps will manage the upper 80s to lower 90s the rest of this week and over the upcoming weekend. That daytime heating will lead to afternoon showers and t-storms each day. Not everyone sees them but where they do occur you can expect heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. We head into next week with a frontal boundary approaching the deep south. It will take advantage of gulf moisture over the state and that should increase our rain chances. Widespread showers and storms are likely beginning Monday and continuing through midweek. Thanks to clouds and rain activity, we may see daytime temps come down just a bit. In the mean time, try to keep cool during the long hot and humid summer days.