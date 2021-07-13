Lower Rain Chances But Higher Heat

by Ben Lang

Unlike Monday, Tuesday morning was mainly rain-free across central and south Alabama. Many of us saw some sunshine too. For the afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds outside of any showers or storms. However, rain will be around our area this afternoon. It looks like the coverage of rain could be higher-than-usual today, but not as widespread as Monday. Otherwise, expect a hot and humid day with highs near 90° and even higher heat index temperatures. Some rain lingers through the early evening, but tapers off after sunset. The rest of the night looks dry and partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

The rain chance drops significantly Wednesday, with only isolated afternoon showers or storms. Outside of the small chance for rain, many locations see plenty of sunshine. However, looks like temperatures trend up, with highs in the low 90s. The lower rain chance won’t last for long. Expect a higher but still scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms Thursday and Friday. However, it looks like the heat won’t back down with highs in the low 90s.

The status quo holds for the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the low to possibly mid 90s with scattered daytime showers and storms. The rain chance looks higher early next week, though we could still experience high temperatures in the low 90s.