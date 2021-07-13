MCCPL Hosting FREE “Back to School Boot Camp” Through July 29

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library will host Back to School Boot Camp 2021 in-person for students in Kindergarten through 12th Grade. The main focus is to introduce students to the Montgomery City-County Public Library and its myriad services. Students will learn how the library operates and can explore the programs offered – all for FREE.

Computer classes are included, in which databases and research methods will be introduced by presenters from the Department of Archives and History and Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The students will learn about the Dewey Decimal System, which is used to categorize books on the shelves, to help guide students on book selection.

Grades 6-12 Program Dates: July 12-15

Grades 3-5 Program Dates: July 19-22

Grades K-2 Program Dates: July 26-29

Registration for Back to School Boot Camp is online at www.mccpl.lib.al.us or in-person at any of MCCPL’s 10 locations, all of which are now open.

For more information, contact Fredriatta Brown at 334-625-4991.