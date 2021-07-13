Media Barred from Jury Selection in Sheriff’s Trial

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a longtime Alabama sheriff accused of theft and ethics charges, but news outlets and the public were barred from attending jury selection.

Potential jurors reported Monday for the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

But the public and the media were barred from attending the proceedings at the Limestone County Event Center. Blakely faces a dozen felony counts alleging he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans, and solicited money from employees.

