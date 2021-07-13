Montgomery Man Wanted Since February Now in Police Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has notified CrimeStoppers of the arrest of Fugitive Johnathan Bernard Marbury. Marbury was shown on a CrimeStoppers segment in February of this year.

Marbury was wanted for allegedly breaking into the victim’s vehicle and stealing a firearm.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took Marbury into custody on Monday, July 12. He was officially charged with Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd Degree.

No other details of his arrest were released.