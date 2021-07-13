MPD Launches Investigation into Fatal East South Boulevard Hit-and-Run Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a traffic collision. The collision resulted in one death.

On Sunday, July 11, around 1:40 a.m., MPD and medics responded to a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2200 block of East South Boulevard. At the scene, police located pedestrian Tim Williams, 59, of Montgomery suffering from life-threatening injuries. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

The vehicle left the scene of the accident before police arrived.

MPD is investigating the fatal accident and asks that if any one has information on this accident to call (334)625-2831.