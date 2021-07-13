Search Continues for Suspect in Montgomery Teen Shooting; Friends and Family Mourn

by Mattie Davis

The search continues for the person who shot and killed a Montgomery teen and as the investigation moves forward, the family and friends of 17-year-old Leiah Holmes mourn her loss.

Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot Monday. Police were called to the 4200 block of Delmar Drive at about 3:00 PM. She was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital where she later died. Just a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy, she was considered to many as a beloved student, teammate, and friend.

Greg Glenn ACA Head of School hopes to stand beside the Holmes family as they go through this difficult time.

“We look forward to walking alongside of them during this process,” Glenn said. “They’re not going to hurt alone. We’re a family, and we’re stronger together. We’re going to be there for them all the way through this.”

The school held a memorial prayer service for Holmes to honor her and show support for her family.

The case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. If you know anything that could help investigators, Call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.