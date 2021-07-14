First Black Republican to the Alabama Legislature in 140 Years

by Alabama News Network Staff

Retired Army Sergeant Kenneth Paschal becomes the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama Legislature in 140 years. He is the first Black Republican elected to the House since Reconstruction.

On Tuesday, July 13, Paschal defeated Democratic candidate Sheridan Black in a special general election to the fill the House District 73 seat. The seat was vacated by Matt Fridy who joined the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Paschal will represent the Shelby County district which a heavily populated Republican area.

Paschal served 21 years in the U.S. Army.